Mortgage Rates for Sep. 2, 2022: Rates Trend Upward

A couple of important mortgage rates crept upward today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also inched up.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation continues to climb or begins to retreat. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. Right now, they're particularly sensitive to inflation and the prospect of a US recession. With so much uncertainty in the market, if you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation rises and rates climb, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 6.08%, which is an increase of 20 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.25%, which is an increase of 17 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.45%, a rise of 11 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been climbing somewhat steadily since then. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of four times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house in 2022, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates, and mortgage rates could increase as the year goes on. Whether rates follow their upward projection or begin to level out hinges on if inflation actually slows.

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 6.08% 5.88% +0.20 15-year fixed 5.25% 5.08% +0.17 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.10% 5.87% +0.23 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.05% 5.84% +0.21

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates as of Sep. 2, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When researching home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current financial situation. Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the mortgage rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. You should speak with multiple lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

One factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your house. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your home for a couple years. The best loan term all depends on your own situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.