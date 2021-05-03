Mortgage rates for May 3, 2021: Rates increase

Joe Sohm/Getty

Average mortgage interest rates Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.11% 3.07% +0.04 15-year fixed 2.39% 2.35% +0.04 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.26% 3.27% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.17% 3.13% +0.04

A few notable mortgage rates increased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an ideal time to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.11%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.39%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.13%, an increase of 6 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Rates as of May 3, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the best fit for you.When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate. One thing to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your home. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your home for a couple years. The “best” loan term all all depends on your situation and goals, so be sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.