Mortgage rates for May 3, 2021: Rates increase

A few notable mortgage rates increased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an ideal time to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.11%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.39%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.13%, an increase of 6 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.11%
|3.07%
|+0.04
|15-year fixed
|2.39%
|2.35%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.26%
|3.27%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.17%
|3.13%
|+0.04
Rates as of May 3, 2021.