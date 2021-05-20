Mortgage rates for May 20, 2021: Rates move higher

Wang Ying/Getty

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.09% 3.05% +0.04 15-year fixed rate 2.37% 2.35% +0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.15% 3.14% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.15% 3.10% +0.05

A variety of significant mortgage rates boasted increases today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both drifted higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also ticked up. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an optimal time to buy a house. Before you purchase a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the best one for you.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.09%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.37%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.11%, a climb of 4 basis points compared to last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What’s the best loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the best fit for you.One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages.Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.One factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your house for a couple years.The best loan term all all depends on your specific situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.