Mortgage rates for March 26, 2021: Rates recede

Some closely followed mortgage rates tailed off today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trailed off. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also were down. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to buy a house. Before you buy a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
Check out mortgage rates that meet your distinct needs
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.23%, which is a decrease of 9 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.47%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate MortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.24%, a downtick of 11 basis points from seven days ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage Rate TrendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.23%
|3.32%
|-0.09
|15-year fixed
|2.47%
|2.52%
|-0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.14%
|3.12%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.31%
|3.43%
|-0.12
Rates as of March 26, 2021.