Uptick in Mortgage Rates for Mar. 1, 2022

John Greim/Getty

A variety of important mortgage rates, including 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages, are continuing to climb to the highest levels since before the pandemic. The average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages has also gone up. With mortgage rates at historic lows over the last period, it's been a fine time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. However, rates fluctuate and are projected to keep going up. Before you buy a house, consider your personal needs and financial situation, and remember to speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 4.30%, which is an increase of 8 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.51%, which is an increase of 7 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.32%, an uptick of 10 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

While 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, they have seen an uptick recently. There are two major factors at play here: increasing inflation rates and a growing economy. That said, rates can always rise and fall for a variety of reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates relatively low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up in 2022, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates.

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 4.30% 4.22% +0.08 15-year fixed rate 3.51% 3.44% +0.07 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.94% 2.93% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 4.23% 4.17% +0.06

Updated on Mar. 1, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Apart from the interest rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Be sure to talk to several different lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on staying in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you don't plan to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term all depends on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.