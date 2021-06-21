Mortgage rates for June 21, 2021: Rates increase

Luke Sharrett/Getty

Today, mortgage rates increased slightly. The average rates for both the 15-year and 30-year fixed mortgages are trending up. The average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also went up. Mortgage rates are always changing, but have recently hit historic lows. If you're considering homeownership, now might be the right time to lock in a fixed-rate home loan at a low rate. As always, we recommend reviewing your financial situation and goals before buying a home. When you're ready to buy, be sure to shop around to find the best lender and rate.

Find current mortgage rates for today

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.17%, which is an increase of 9 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is an increase of 7 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.19%, a rise of 10 basis points compared to last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.17% 3.08% +0.09 15-year fixed 2.43% 2.36% +0.07 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.20% 3.24% -0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.23% 3.15% +0.08

Rates as of June 21, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home -- be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should speak with multiple lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to live in your house. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a few years. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.