Mortgage rates for June 16, 2021: Rates hold steady

Bruce Bisping/Getty

Today, most of the major mortgage rates held steady. The 30-year fixed and 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages remained flat. However, the 15-year fixed mortgage dropped. While mortgage rates always fluctuate, they have recently been at historic lows. If you're considering buying a home, right now may be an ideal time to lock in a low fixed rate. Just be sure to consider your finances and any savings goals before jumping into home ownership. And, as always, shop lenders to find the best home loan and rate for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.07%, which is unchanged from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.08%, the same rate from seven days ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate shifts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.07% 3.07% N/C 15-year fixed rate 2.35% 2.36% -0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.20% 3.24% -0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.12% 3.13% -0.01

Rates accurate as of June 16, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to think aboutyour current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage interest rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your home. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that works best for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (commonly five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to stay in your home. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.