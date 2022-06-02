Mortgage Rates for Jun 2, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

Some closely followed mortgage rates climbed up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. We also saw a downward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. Rates are now closer to 2018 levels than the historic lows seen during the height of the pandemic. Interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis depending on economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 5.46%, which is a growth of 18 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.69%, which is an increase of 9 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.90%, a slide of 1 basis point from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsAlthough 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, there has been an increase in recent months, and rates will likely continue climbing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by different economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Fed, which raised rates by half a percentage point in May 2022, the highest increase in 22 years, in response to record-high inflation. This was the second rate increase by the Fed and several more are expected throughout the year. So, if you’re looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to keep going higher. We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|5.46%
|5.28%
|+0.18
|15-year fixed rate
|4.69%
|4.60%
|+0.09
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|5.46%
|5.24%
|+0.22
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|5.42%
|5.26%
|+0.16
Rates accurate as of Jun. 2, 2022.