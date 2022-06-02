Mortgage Rates for Jun 2, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

Some closely followed mortgage rates climbed up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. We also saw a downward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. Rates are now closer to 2018 levels than the historic lows seen during the height of the pandemic. Interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis depending on economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 5.46%, which is a growth of 18 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.69%, which is an increase of 9 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.90%, a slide of 1 basis point from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.Although 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, there has been an increase in recent months, and rates will likely continue climbing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by different economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Fed, which raised rates by half a percentage point in May 2022, the highest increase in 22 years, in response to record-high inflation. This was the second rate increase by the Fed and several more are expected throughout the year. So, if you’re looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to keep going higher.

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 5.46% 5.28% +0.18 15-year fixed rate 4.69% 4.60% +0.09 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.46% 5.24% +0.22 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.42% 5.26% +0.16

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates accurate as of Jun. 2, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. When looking into home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current financial situation. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should talk to multiple lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

One important factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your home. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to to keep your house for a few years. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your specific situation and goals, so be sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.