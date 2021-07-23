Mortgage rates for July 23, 2021: Rates slip

Jim Lane/Getty

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.01% 3.04% -0.03 15-year fixed rate 2.31% 2.38% -0.07 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.81% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 2.99% 3.10% -0.11

How to find personalized mortgage rates

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and overall financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Beyond the mortgage interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Be sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's the best fit for you.One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration how long you plan to live in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on living in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term all all depends on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.