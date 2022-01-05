Mortgage rates for Jan. 5, 2022: Rates increased

Jim Lane/Getty Images

A couple of important mortgage rates marched higher today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also trended upward. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from different lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.34%, which is an increase of 10 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.62%, which is an increase of 12 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.35%, a climb of 11 basis points from seven days ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.34% 3.24% +0.10 15-year fixed 2.62% 2.50% +0.12 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.75% 2.74% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.35% 3.22% +0.13

Rates as of Jan. 5, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. When shopping around for home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current financial situation. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should speak with a variety of lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison-shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you don't have plans to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal.

There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and think about what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.