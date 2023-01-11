Mortgage Rates for Jan. 11, 2023: Rates Retreat

A handful of closely followed mortgage rates tailed off today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. We also saw a contraction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages.

Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, had an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

The outlook for 2023 remains uncertain. Though higher rates are likely to here to stay, the biggest increases may be behind us. That noted, trying to time the market is tricky. If inflation persists, more interest rate hikes could follow. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate now instead of waiting; after all, you can always refinance later on. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 6.52%, which is a decline of 8 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.89%, which is a decrease of 8 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 5.50%, a slide of 1 basis point compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022 but rose steadily throughout the year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates in 2023, and that those increases may drive mortgage rates even higher.

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 6.52% 6.60% -0.08 15-year fixed rate 5.89% 5.97% -0.08 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.51% 6.55% -0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.56% 6.66% -0.10

Updated on Jan. 11, 2023.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to think about your current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage.

A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that works best for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

One thing to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on living in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on an individual's situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.