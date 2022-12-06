Mortgage Rates for Dec. 6, 2022: Rates Continue to Slide

A handful of principal mortgage rates furthered their gradual decline over the last seven days. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also tapered off.

Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, are having an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

If you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation continues to increase and rates continue to climb, it will likely translate to higher interest rates -- and steeper monthly mortgage payments. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 6.63%, a decrease of 16 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.00%, which is a decrease of 11 basis points from the same time last week. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 5.47%, a slide of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been climbing steadily since. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of six times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house in 2022, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates, and mortgage rates could increase as the year goes on. Whether rates follow their upward projection or begin to level out hinges on if inflation actually slows.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 6.63% 6.79% -0.16 15-year fixed 6.00% 6.11% -0.11 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.63% 6.80% -0.17 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.68% 6.79% -0.11

Rates as of Dec. 6, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and overall financial situation.

A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

Aside from the mortgage interest rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your home. Be sure to speak with several different lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison-shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on living in a home for quite some time. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to to keep your home for a few years. The best loan term all depends on your personal situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.