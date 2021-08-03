Mortgage rates for August 3, 2021: Rates trailed off

A few major mortgage rates receded today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also receded. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an excellent time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 2.96%, which is a decrease of 7 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.26%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 2.97%, a decrease of 8 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|2.96%
|3.03%
|-0.07
|15-year fixed
|2.26%
|2.31%
|-0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.78%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.94%
|3.00%
|-0.06
Rates as of August 3, 2021.