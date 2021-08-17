Mortgage rates for Aug. 17, 2021: Benchmark rate pushes higher

Mortgage rates today were varied, but an important rate marched higher. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates receded, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages didn't change. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are quite low right now. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
Here are mortgage rates for different styles of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.05%, which is a growth of 1 basis point from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.31%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, the same rate from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.05%
|3.04%
|+0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.31%
|2.34%
|-0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.02%
|3.04%
|-0.02
Rates accurate as of Aug. 17, 2021.