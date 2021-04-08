Mortgage rates for April 8, 2021: Rates cool off

A variety of key mortgage rates trailed off today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also decreased. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. Before you purchase a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.21%, which is a decline of 6 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.48%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.22%, a decrease of 7 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.21%
|3.27%
|-0.06
|15-year fixed rate
|2.48%
|2.51%
|-0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.07%
|3.08%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.30%
|3.34%
|-0.04
Updated on April 8, 2021.