Mortgage rates for April 22, 2021: Rates tick down

A few notable mortgage rates slumped today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also dropped lower. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are at a historic low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an excellent time to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.08%, which is a decline of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, a slide of 5 basis points compared to last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.08%
|3.12%
|-0.04
|15-year fixed rate
|2.38%
|2.42%
|-0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.24%
|3.09%
|+0.15
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.14%
|3.17%
|-0.03
Rates accurate as of April 22, 2021.