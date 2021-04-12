Mortgage rates for April 12, 2021: Rates ease

A number of principal mortgage rates dwindled today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slumped. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also declined. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from different lenders to find the best one for you.
Here are mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.18%, which is a decline of 9 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is a decrease of 8 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.18%, a downtick of 11 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.18%
|3.27%
|-0.09
|15-year fixed rate
|2.43%
|2.51%
|-0.08
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.10%
|3.07%
|+0.03
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.25%
|3.36%
|-0.11
Rates accurate as of April 12, 2021.