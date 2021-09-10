Mortgage interest rates today for Sep. 10, 2021: Rates move upward

A handful of important mortgage rates grew today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates didn't change, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages were boosted. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.04%, which is an increase of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.32%, which is the same rate from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.05%, an increase of 1 basis point compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.04%
|3.03%
|+0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.32%
|2.32%
|N/C
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.78%
|2.80%
|-0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.01%
|2.99%
|+0.02
Rates accurate as of Sep. 10, 2021.