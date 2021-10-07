Mortgage interest rates today for Oct. 7, 2021: Rates decline

A variety of major mortgage rates receded today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a downswing. We also saw a downward slide in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.13%, which is a decline of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.39%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.14%, a slide of 7 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.13%
|3.18%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.39%
|2.45%
|-0.06
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.79%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.12%
|3.16%
|-0.04
Rates accurate as of Oct. 7, 2021.