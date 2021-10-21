Mortgage interest rates today for Oct. 21, 2021: Rates fall

David Paul Morris/Getty

A variety of major mortgage rates sank today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates crept higher, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages trailed off. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage receded. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from different lenders to find the best one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.18%, which is a decline of 2 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.46%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.18%, a slide of 3 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.18% 3.20% -0.02 15-year fixed rate 2.46% 2.43% +0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.80% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.17% -0.01

Rates accurate as of Oct. 21, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. When researching home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Aside from the mortgage interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Be sure to talk to multiple lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

One thing to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your home. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your home for a few years. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your specific situation and goals, so be sure to consider what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.