Mortgage interest rates today for Nov. 9, 2021: Rates slip

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.14% 3.19% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.44% 2.46% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.76% 2.80% -0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.13% 3.16% -0.03

A couple of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slumped. We also saw a contraction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.14%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.13%, a fall of 5 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Updated on Nov. 9, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to consider your current financial situation and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Be sure to talk to multiple lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

One thing to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your personal situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.