Mortgage interest rates today for Nov. 9, 2021: Rates slip

A couple of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slumped. We also saw a contraction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.14%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.13%, a fall of 5 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.14%
|3.19%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.44%
|2.46%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.76%
|2.80%
|-0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.13%
|3.16%
|-0.03
Updated on Nov. 9, 2021.