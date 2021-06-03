Mortgage interest rates today for June 3, 2021: Rates move upward

Jim Lane/Getty

Average mortgage interest rates Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.10% 3.09% +0.01 15-year fixed 2.37% 2.37% N/C 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.15% 3.14% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.13% +0.03

A handful of closely followed mortgage rates moved up today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates inched upward. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are lower than they've been in years. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the right one for you.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.10%, which is an increase of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.37%, which is the same rate compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.12%, a climb of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Rates as of June 3, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to consider your current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure you speak with multiple lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages.Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.One important factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. For those who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a couple years.There is no best loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and know what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.