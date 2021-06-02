Mortgage interest rates today for June 2, 2021: Rates increase

Michael S. Williamson/Getty

Average mortgage interest rates Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.10% 3.09% +0.01 15-year fixed 2.38% 2.37% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.15% 3.14% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.14% 3.13% +0.01

A number of closely followed mortgage rates are now higher today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed up. We also saw an inflation in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.10%, which is a growth of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.12%, an increase of 3 basis points compared to last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to take into accountyour current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that works best for you.One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages.Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.One important factor to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your house for a couple years.The best loan term all is entirely dependent on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.