Mortgage interest rates today for June 18, 2021: Rates trend higher

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.17% 3.09% +0.08 15-year fixed rate 2.43% 2.36% +0.07 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.20% 3.24% -0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.23% 3.15% +0.08

A few significant mortgage rates moved up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both inched up. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.17%, which is a growth of 8 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is an increase of 7 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.19%, an uptick of 9 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

How to find the best mortgage rates

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to think aboutyour current finances and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Beyond the mortgage rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your home. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's the right fit for you.When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.One important factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your house for a few years. There is no best loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.