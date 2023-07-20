Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 20, 2023: Rates Decline

A few key mortgage rates moved downward over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage ticked up.

As inflation surged in 2022, so too did mortgage rates. To rein in price growth, the Federal Reserve began bumping up its federal funds rate -- a short term interest rate that determines what banks charge each other to borrow money. By making it more expensive to borrow, the central bank's goal is to reduce prices by curtailing consumer spending.

After hiking interest rates 10 times since March 2022, the Fed pumped the brakes at its June meeting. The central bank's federal funds rate will remain at a range of 5.00% to 5.25% for the time being, although the Fed hasn't ruled out the possibility of further increases if inflation doesn't continue to moderate. The Fed will decide whether or not to raise rates at its next meeting on July 26.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 2023

The most recent Consumer Price Index, a popular gauge of price growth, shows that the Fed's string of rate hikes is having its intended effect. Annual inflation is now at 3.0% for the 12-month period ended in June, which is the lowest it's been in more than two years.

The Fed doesn't set mortgage rates directly, but it does play an influential role. Mortgage rates move around on a daily basis in response to a range of economic factors, including inflation, employment and the broader outlook for the economy. A lower inflation rate is good news for mortgage rates, but the potential for additional hikes from the central bank this year will keep upward pressure on already high rates.

"Mortgage rates will continue to ebb and flow week to week, but ultimately, I think rates will stick to that 6% to 7% range we're seeing now," said Jacob Channel, senior economist at loan marketplace LendingTree.

Rather than worrying about mortgage rates, though, homebuyers should focus on what they can control: getting the best rate they can for their financial situation.

To increase your odds at qualifying for the lowest rate available,take the steps necessary to improve your credit score and to save for a down payment. Also, be sure to compare the rates and fees from multiple lenders to get the best deal. Looking at the annual percentage rate, or APR, will show you the total cost of borrowing and help you make an apples-to-apples comparison among lenders.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.20%, which is a decline of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.49%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from the same time last week. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 6.24%, an uptick of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low throughout most of 2020 and 2021 but increased steadily throughout 2022. Now, mortgage rates are well above where they were a year ago. Fewer buyers are willing to jump into the housing market, driving demand down and causing home prices in some regions to ease. But that's only part of the home affordability equation.

"Interest rates have been much higher in the past and people bought homes and financed homes at those rates," said Daniel Oney, research director at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. "But it's been hard for people to react to such a rapid increase in just a short amount of time."

Even though the Fed hit pause on rate hikes in June, mortgage interest rates will continue to fluctuate on a daily basis. That's because mortgage rates aren't tied to the federal funds rate in the same way other products are, such as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs.

As long as inflation continues to trend downward, though, mortgage rates should decline slightly towards the end of 2023. The most recent housing forecast from Fannie Mae calls for the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to close out the year at around 6.3%.

"Mortgage rates have been volatile for some time now and while they could eventually start trending down over the next six months to a year as inflation growth continues to cool, their path is probably going to be bumpy," Channel said.

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 7.20% 7.25% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 6.49% 6.54% -0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 7.23% 7.24% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 7.35% 7.34% +0.01

Rates as of July 20, 2023.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. When looking into home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current financial situation.

A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

Aside from the mortgage rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Make sure you speak with a variety of lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to stay in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your personal situation and goals, so make sure to consider what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.