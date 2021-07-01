Mortgage interest rates today for July 1, 2021: Rates are unchanged

Getty

A number of important mortgage rates were static today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates and average 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were flat. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also didn't change. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.13%, which is unchanged as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is the same rate from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.14%, the same rate compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.13% 3.13% N/C 15-year fixed 2.43% 2.43% N/C 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.33% 3.33% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.21% 3.21% N/C

Average mortgage interest rates

Rates as of July 1, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to take into account your current financial situation and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Beyond the mortgage rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your house. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the right fit for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to stay in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your home for a couple years. The best loan term all depends on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.