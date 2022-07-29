Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall

A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages.

Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to remain high throughout 2022. While interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. At the moment, inflation and the federal funds rate are particularly influential. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates four times this year, with more rate hikes expected before the year's end.

For new home buyers, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments, particularly if inflation remains high. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 5.40%, which is a decrease of 40 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.71%, which is a decrease of 27 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.11%, a slide of 10 basis points from the same time last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM may make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been increasing somewhat steadily since then. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of four times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. And the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates over the course of this year. So, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to generally increase as the year goes on.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 5.40% 5.80% -0.40 15-year fixed rate 4.71% 4.98% -0.27 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.34% 5.77% -0.43 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.38% 5.69% -0.31

Rates accurate as of July 29, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to think about your current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

Beyond the mortgage interest rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that works best for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed- and an adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your house. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However, you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your home for a few years. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and think about what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.