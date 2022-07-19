Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 19, 2022: Fixed Rates Move Slightly Upward

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw no adjustment in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages.

Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to climb throughout 2022. Of course, interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- as they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. At the moment, inflation and the federal funds rate are particularly influential. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates three times this year and has signaled its intention to hike rates again to try to contain inflation. That will likely translate into higher mortgage rates and, for prospective borrowers, steeper monthly mortgage payments. As such, homebuyers may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner than later. It's always a good idea to interview multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 5.73%, which is a growth of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.92%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.21%, the same rate from the same time last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been climbing somewhat steadily since then. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points -- the highest rate increase since 1994 -- in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. And the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates over the course of this year. So, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to generally increase as the year goes on.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 5.73% 5.72% +0.01 15-year fixed rate 4.92% 4.90% +0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.68% 5.71% -0.03 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.70% 5.70% N/C

Rates accurate as of July 19, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. When looking into home mortgage rates, take into account your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Beyond the mortgage rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's right for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

One factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your home. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your situation and goals, so make sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.