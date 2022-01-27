Mortgage interest rates today for Jan. 27, 2022: Rates tick up

A couple of important mortgage rates moved up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.73%, which is a growth of 14 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.09%, which is an increase of 17 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.73%, a climb of 14 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.73%
|3.59%
|+0.14
|15-year fixed rate
|3.09%
|2.92%
|+0.17
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.76%
|+0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.73%
|3.58%
|+0.15
Updated on Jan. 27, 2022.