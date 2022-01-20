Mortgage interest rates today Jan. 20, 2022: Rates keep trending upward

Jim Lane/Getty

A number of mortgage rates surged today to the highest they've been since early 2020, including 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates. We also saw a significant rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been quite low over the last period, making it a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But rates are dynamic and are projected to continue to rise. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.59%, which is a growth of 9 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.92%, which is an increase of 10 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.59%, an addition of 8 basis points from the same time last week. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

While 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, they have seen an uptick recently. There are two major factors at play here: increasing inflation rates and a growing economy. That said, rates can always rise and fall for a variety of reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates relatively low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up in 2022, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to reduce its bond purchases.

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.59% 3.50% +0.09 15-year fixed rate 2.92% 2.82% +0.10 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.76% 2.74% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.58% 3.50% +0.08

Updated on Jan. 20, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and overall financial situation. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's right for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

One factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your house. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and know your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.