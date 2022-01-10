Some key mortgage rates for Jan. 10, 2022 ticked up: What you need to know

John Greim/Getty

A couple of principal mortgage rates moved up today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also increased. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a great time to buy a home. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.44%, which is a growth of 17 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.69%, which is an increase of 15 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.46%, a rise of 20 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.44% 3.27% +0.17 15-year fixed rate 2.69% 2.54% +0.15 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.73% 2.74% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.45% 3.25% +0.20

Updated on Jan. 10, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When researching home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the interest rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. You should talk to several different lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One thing to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your home. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term all depends on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.