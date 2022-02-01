Mortgage interest rates today for Feb. 1, 2022: Rates trend higher

Mark Elias/Getty

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.78% 3.68% +0.10 15-year fixed 3.18% 3.02% +0.16 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.83% 2.79% +0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.76% 3.67% +0.09

Some important mortgage rates crept higher today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also advanced. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are at a historic low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.78%, which is an increase of 10 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.18%, which is an increase of 16 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.77%, an uptick of 10 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What’s the best loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and overall financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Apart from the interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Make sure you talk to several different lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate.

One important factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.