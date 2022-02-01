Mortgage interest rates today for Feb. 1, 2022: Rates trend higher

Some important mortgage rates crept higher today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also advanced. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are at a historic low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.78%, which is an increase of 10 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.18%, which is an increase of 16 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.77%, an uptick of 10 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.78%
|3.68%
|+0.10
|15-year fixed
|3.18%
|3.02%
|+0.16
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.83%
|2.79%
|+0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.76%
|3.67%
|+0.09
Rates as of Feb. 1, 2022.