Mortgage rates tumble down today, Dec. 8, 2021. What does that mean for you?

A variety of major mortgage rates went down today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also declined. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an optimal time to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.17%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from the same time last week. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.16%, a downtick of 6 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.17% 3.23% -0.06 15-year fixed rate 2.50% 2.54% -0.04 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.74% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.20% -0.04

Updated on Dec. 8, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When researching home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your house. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's best for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to live in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and know your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.