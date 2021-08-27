Mortgage interest rates today for Aug. 27, 2021: Rates push higher

A few important mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both climbed higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
Here are mortgage rates for different styles of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.06%, which is an increase of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.36%, which is an increase of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.08%, a climb of 4 basis points from the same time last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.06%
|3.03%
|+0.03
|15-year fixed rate
|2.36%
|2.32%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.05%
|3.02%
|+0.03
Rates accurate as of Aug. 27, 2021.