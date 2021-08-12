Mortgage interest rates today for Aug. 12, 2021: Rates move upward

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates grew today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an ideal time to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different styles of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.05%, which is a growth of 9 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is an increase of 9 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.08%, an uptick of 11 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.05%
|2.96%
|+0.09
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.26%
|+0.09
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.79%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.04%
|2.94%
|+0.10
Updated on Aug. 12, 2021.