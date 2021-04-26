Mortgage interest rates today for April 26, 2021: Major rates varied

Education Images/Getty

Average mortgage interest rates Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.07% 3.07% N/C 15-year fixed 2.35% 2.41% -0.06 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.27% 3.20% +0.07 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.13% 3.13% N/C

Mortgage rates followed a split path today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates receded, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates didn't change. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.07%, which is unchanged as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, an uptick of 1 basis point from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What’s the best loan term?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to think aboutyour current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the best fit for you.One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market. When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to stay in your home. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The “best” loan term all all depends on your specific situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.