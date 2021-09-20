Mortgage interest rates for Sep. 20, 2021: Rates cool off

Jim Lane/Getty

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.00% 3.01% -0.01 15-year fixed rate 2.28% 2.31% -0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.79% 2.78% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 2.97% 2.99% -0.02

Some closely followed mortgage rates declined today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an excellent time to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.00%, which is a decline of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.28%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.01%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Updated on Sep. 20, 2021.

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. When looking into home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to talk to multiple lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One thing to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to to keep your home for a few years. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.