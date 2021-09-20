Mortgage interest rates for Sep. 20, 2021: Rates cool off

Some closely followed mortgage rates declined today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an excellent time to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.00%, which is a decline of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.28%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.01%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.00%
|3.01%
|-0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.28%
|2.31%
|-0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.78%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.97%
|2.99%
|-0.02
Updated on Sep. 20, 2021.