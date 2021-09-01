Mortgage interest rates for Sep. 1, 2021: Rates move upward

A handful of principal mortgage rates crept upward today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.08%, which is an increase of 7 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 7 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.11%, a rise of 9 basis points from the same time last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.08%
|3.01%
|+0.07
|15-year fixed rate
|2.38%
|2.31%
|+0.07
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.07%
|2.99%
|+0.08
Rates accurate as of Sep. 1, 2021.