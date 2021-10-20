Mortgage interest rates for Oct. 20, 2021: Rates slide

Michael Short/Getty

Average rates for both 30-year fixed and 5/1 adjustable mortgages decreased today, while 15-year fixed mortgage rates increased slightly. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, interest rates are still at an all time low. If you're shopping for a home, now might be the ideal time to secure a low fixed rate. Just be sure to consider your personal finances and goals before buying a home and always compare mortgage options across different lenders.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.18%, which is a decline of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.46%, which is an increase of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.18%, a downtick of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.18% 3.19% -0.01 15-year fixed 2.46% 2.43% +0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.81% 2.79% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.17% -0.01

Rates as of Oct. 20, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to take into account your current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to talk to multiple lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration the length of time you plan to live in your home. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and think about what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.