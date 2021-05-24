Mortgage interest rates for May 24, 2021: Rates increased

Jim Lane/Getty

A handful of important mortgage rates crept upward today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also advanced. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

Here are mortgage rates for different styles of loan

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.10%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.11%, an addition of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Loan term Today's rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.10% 3.06% +0.04 15-year fixed rate 2.38% 2.35% +0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.16% 3.14% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.10% +0.06

Today's mortgage interest rates

Rates accurate as of May 24, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. When looking into home mortgage rates, take into account your goals and current financial situation. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's the best fit for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

One important factor to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to keep your home for a few years. The best loan term all depends on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.