Mortgage interest rates for May 17, 2021: Rates don't change

Some important mortgage rates were stable today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates moved up, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates were static. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, held firm. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is a great time to finance a home. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.06%, which is unchanged from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, the same rate compared to last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.06%
|3.06%
|N/C
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.34%
|+0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.14%
|3.16%
|-0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.10%
|3.12%
|-0.02
Updated on May 17, 2021.