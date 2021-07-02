Mortgage interest rates for July 2, 2021: Rates fall

John Greim/Getty

A handful of principal mortgage rates slid downward today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dropped off. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also sagged. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is a good time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.08%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.39%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.08%, a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.08% 3.13% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.39% 2.44% -0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.33% 3.33% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.15% 3.21% -0.06

Rates accurate as of July 2, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and overall financial situation. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's the right fit for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When deciding between a fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider the length of time you plan to stay in your home. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't have plans to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.