Mortgage interest rates for Jan. 6, 2022: Despite jump, rates remain low

A handful of principal mortgage rates increased today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also ticked up. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be a great time to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.35%, which is a growth of 11 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.62%, which is an increase of 9 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.36%, a climb of 13 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.35% 3.24% +0.11 15-year fixed 2.62% 2.53% +0.09 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.73% 2.74% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.35% 3.22% +0.13

Rates as of Jan. 6, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and overall financial situation. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's the right fit for you.

How does the loan term affect my mortgage?

One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

One thing to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.