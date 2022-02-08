Mortgage interest rates for Feb. 8, 2022: Rates move upward

A few important mortgage rates went higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also ticked up. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a good time to buy a home. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.93%, which is an increase of 15 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.28%, which is an increase of 10 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.95%, a rise of 18 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.93%
|3.78%
|+0.15
|15-year fixed rate
|3.28%
|3.18%
|+0.10
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.85%
|2.83%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.99%
|3.76%
|+0.23
Rates accurate as of Feb. 8, 2022.