Mortgage interest rates for Feb. 8, 2022: Rates move upward

Jim Lane/Getty

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.93% 3.78% +0.15 15-year fixed rate 3.28% 3.18% +0.10 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.85% 2.83% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.99% 3.76% +0.23

A few important mortgage rates went higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also ticked up. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a good time to buy a home. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.93%, which is an increase of 15 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.28%, which is an increase of 10 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.95%, a rise of 18 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Rates accurate as of Feb. 8, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What’s the best loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should speak with a variety of lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

One important factor to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your own situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.