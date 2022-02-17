Mortgage interest rates for Feb. 17, 2022: Rates trend higher

A few major mortgage rates moved up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. If you plan to buy a house, now might be a great time to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.23%, which is a growth of 25 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.54%, which is an increase of 20 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.25%, a climb of 26 basis points from the same time last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|4.23%
|3.98%
|+0.25
|15-year fixed rate
|3.54%
|3.34%
|+0.20
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.89%
|2.85%
|+0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|4.24%
|4.01%
|+0.23
Updated on Feb. 17, 2022.