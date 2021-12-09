Mortgage interest rates for Dec. 9, 2021: Rates move up

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Getty

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.25% 3.22% +0.03 15-year fixed rate 2.53% 2.54% -0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.75% 2.74% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.24% 3.20% +0.04

A number of closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates receded, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates moved up. We also saw a hike in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an excellent time to get a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.25%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.53%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.25%, a climb of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates accurate as of Dec. 9, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Besides the interest rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's best for you.One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate.

One thing to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your house for a few years. The best loan term all all depends on your own situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.