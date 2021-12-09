Mortgage interest rates for Dec. 9, 2021: Rates move up

A number of closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates receded, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates moved up. We also saw a hike in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an excellent time to get a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.25%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.53%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.25%, a climb of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.25%
|3.22%
|+0.03
|15-year fixed rate
|2.53%
|2.54%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.75%
|2.74%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.24%
|3.20%
|+0.04
Rates accurate as of Dec. 9, 2021.