Mortgage interest rates for Dec. 20, 2021: Rates recede

A variety of key mortgage rates sunk lower today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages fell down. We also saw a downward slide in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.24%, which is a decline of 1 basis point from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.52%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.24%, a decrease of 1 basis point from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.24%
|3.25%
|-0.01
|15-year fixed
|2.52%
|2.53%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.75%
|2.74%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.21%
|3.24%
|-0.03
Rates as of Dec. 20, 2021.