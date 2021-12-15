Dec. 15, 2021: Mortgage interest rates climb, but homebuyers can still lock in a good rate

Jim Lane/Getty

A few significant mortgage rates saw growth today, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed. If you plan to buy a home, now might be a good time to get a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the best one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.25%, which is an increase of 8 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.52%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.24%, a climb of 8 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.25% 3.17% +0.08 15-year fixed rate 2.52% 2.50% +0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.74% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.21% 3.16% +0.05

Rates accurate as of Dec. 15, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to consider your current financial situation and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure you speak with several different lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

One factor to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your house. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your home for a few years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and know what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.