Mortgage Interest Rates for Aug. 25, 2022: Rates Move Higher

A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. There's been a staggering growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher.

Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation continues to climb or begins to retreat. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. Right now, they're particularly sensitive to inflation and the prospect of a US recession. With so much uncertainty in the market, if you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation rises and rates climb, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 5.92%, which is an increase of 32 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.08%, which is an increase of 19 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.33%, a climb of 11 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been rising somewhat steadily since then. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of four times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house in 2022, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates, and mortgage rates could increase as the year goes on. Whether rates follow their upward projection or begin to level out hinges on if inflation actually slows.

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 5.92% 5.60% +0.32 15-year fixed rate 5.08% 4.89% +0.19 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.93% 5.60% +0.33 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.85% 5.59% +0.26

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time.

Updated on Aug. 25, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to think about your current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your home. Be sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the best fit for you.One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration how long you plan to live in your home. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your home for a couple years. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your personal situation and goals, so be sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.