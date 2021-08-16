Mortgage interest rates for Aug. 16, 2021: Rates trend higher

A variety of significant mortgage rates climbed higher today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates didn't fluctuate, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages made gains. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages lifted. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Compare national home loan rates from various lenders
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.05%, which is a growth of 2 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.33%, which is the same rate compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, an increase of 1 basis point from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.05%
|3.03%
|+0.02
|15-year fixed rate
|2.33%
|2.33%
|N/C
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.04%
|3.04%
|N/C
Rates accurate as of Aug. 16, 2021.